Scry.info Trading Up 57.3% Over Last Week (DDD)

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded 65.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. One Scry.info coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Scry.info has traded 57.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Scry.info has a market capitalization of $2.63 million and approximately $911,477.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00047783 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.19 or 0.00248800 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.03 or 0.00096279 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

About Scry.info

Scry.info (CRYPTO:DDD) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 coins. The official website for Scry.info is home.scry.info . Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8 . Scry.info’s official message board is medium.com/@scryscry8

According to CryptoCompare, “Scry.info is a blockchain-based trading data provider. It provides users (cryptocurrency market players) with the features for storage, verification, utilization, analysis, sharing and trading of real-world data. Scry.info works as a data marketplace, where users can access the data provided by the community by paying DDD tokens. The DDD is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) Cryptocurrency. It is the token that fuels the platform as it will be the mean for the users to pay for access to the available data, and the data providers to be rewarded for uploading it. “

