SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust (LON:SEIT) Trading 0.9% Higher

Shares of SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (LON:SEIT) traded up 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 113.50 ($1.48) and last traded at GBX 113 ($1.48). 1,053,422 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 1,031,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 112 ($1.46).
The stock has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 114.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 114.92.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.41 ($0.02) per share. This is an increase from SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust’s previous dividend of $1.38. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.95%.
SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust PLC invests in energy efficiency projects. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.
