SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust (LON:SEIT) Trading 0.9% Higher

Shares of SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (LON:SEIT) traded up 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 113.50 ($1.48) and last traded at GBX 113 ($1.48). 1,053,422 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 1,031,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 112 ($1.46).

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 114.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 114.92.

Get SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.41 ($0.02) per share. This is an increase from SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust’s previous dividend of $1.38. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.95%.

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust PLC invests in energy efficiency projects. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.