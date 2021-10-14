SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPNE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on SeaSpine from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

In other SeaSpine news, insider Beau Standish sold 10,100 shares of SeaSpine stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $194,324.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaSpine in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 15.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaSpine in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 120,357.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,432 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 8,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 107.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,882 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPNE opened at $14.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $542.69 million, a P/E ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.84 and its 200-day moving average is $18.58. SeaSpine has a 52-week low of $12.43 and a 52-week high of $22.97.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.16. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 19.31% and a negative net margin of 19.46%. The company had revenue of $47.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that SeaSpine will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SeaSpine

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

