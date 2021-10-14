Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,190.60

Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,190.60 ($15.56) and traded as high as GBX 1,200 ($15.68). Secure Trust Bank shares last traded at GBX 1,180 ($15.42), with a volume of 9,675 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,592 ($20.80) target price on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Secure Trust Bank from GBX 1,845 ($24.11) to GBX 1,848 ($24.14) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,592 ($20.80) target price on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,263.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,190.60. The company has a market cap of £219.93 million and a PE ratio of 5.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share. This represents a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Secure Trust Bank’s payout ratio is currently 0.22%.

Secure Trust Bank Company Profile (LON:STB)

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, Debt Management, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.

