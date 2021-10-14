SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Given Average Rating of “Sell” by Analysts

Shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) have received an average recommendation of “Sell” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.60.

SCWX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of SecureWorks in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SecureWorks from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Get SecureWorks alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in SecureWorks by 159.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SecureWorks in the second quarter worth $145,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 116.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,673 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of SecureWorks during the first quarter worth $119,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SecureWorks during the first quarter worth $143,000. Institutional investors own 10.31% of the company’s stock.

SCWX opened at $19.35 on Thursday. SecureWorks has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $26.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.92 and a beta of 1.13.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. SecureWorks’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SecureWorks will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SecureWorks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

Featured Article: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.