Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Shares Down 6%

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) traded down 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $31.44 and last traded at $31.48. 5,516 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 513,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.50.

Several analysts recently commented on SEER shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Seer from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Seer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.89.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 million. Analysts forecast that Seer, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David R. Horn sold 10,000 shares of Seer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $395,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 240,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,537,434.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 28.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Seer in the first quarter worth $80,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seer by 284.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Seer by 103,840.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 5,192 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Seer by 249.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Seer in the second quarter worth $229,000. 73.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

