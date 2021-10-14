Seeyond Boosts Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Seeyond boosted its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ossiam lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 1,561.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 23,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 21,886 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $258,000. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $1,422,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 106.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 6,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 401,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,251,000 after purchasing an additional 52,100 shares during the period. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ES traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $87.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,029. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $76.64 and a fifty-two week high of $96.66. The company has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.58 and its 200 day moving average is $85.51.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.21%.

ES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.57.

In other news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total transaction of $54,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

