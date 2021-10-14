Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) Short Interest Update

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 58.6% from the September 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGAMY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.51. 185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,641. Sega Sammy has a 52-week low of $2.96 and a 52-week high of $4.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.44.

Sega Sammy (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $543.11 million for the quarter.

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc engages in the amusement and entertainment business. It operates through the following segments: Pachislot and Pachinko Machines, Entertainment Content, and Resort. The Pachislot and Pachinko segment includes the development, manufacture and sale of pachislot and pachinko machines.

