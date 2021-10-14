Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Shares Gap Up to $4.43

Shares of Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.43, but opened at $4.60. Selecta Biosciences shares last traded at $4.45, with a volume of 3,205 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SELB shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.32.

The stock has a market cap of $515.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.03.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $19.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.83 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy C. Barabe bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,013 shares in the company, valued at $760,052. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 24.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $242,000. Endurant Capital Management LP increased its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 1.7% in the second quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 926,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after acquiring an additional 15,229 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Selecta Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $1,272,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 138.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 31,805 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 9.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the period. 45.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB)

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

