Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) to post earnings per share of $1.66 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Sempra Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.72. Sempra Energy reported earnings per share of $1.31 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will report full year earnings of $8.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.05 to $8.31. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.38 to $8.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sempra Energy.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Sempra Energy’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on SRE. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.14.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Sempra Energy by 47.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SRE stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $127.28. 8,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,508,712. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $114.66 and a 12 month high of $144.93. The company has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 54.79%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

