Semux Trading 5.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. During the last week, Semux has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Semux coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Semux has a total market capitalization of $123,017.22 and approximately $14.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Semux alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.49 or 0.00063983 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00012206 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00007929 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00005842 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002967 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003757 BTC.

Semux Profile

Semux (CRYPTO:SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 18,432,369 coins and its circulating supply is 12,712,343 coins. The Reddit community for Semux is https://reddit.com/r/Semux and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Semux is www.semux.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Semux Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Semux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Semux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.