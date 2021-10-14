Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Trading 5.4% Higher

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)’s stock price traded up 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.54 and last traded at $3.54. 37,819 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 31,362,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.36.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SENS. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Senseonics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Senseonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.30.

The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.55.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $3.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Senseonics news, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 215,747 shares of Senseonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $755,114.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Senseonics in the first quarter worth $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Senseonics in the second quarter worth $38,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in Senseonics in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Senseonics in the first quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.74% of the company’s stock.

About Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

