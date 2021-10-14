SENSO (SENSO) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $780,847.00

SENSO (CURRENCY:SENSO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. One SENSO coin can now be purchased for about $0.78 or 0.00001358 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SENSO has traded 44% higher against the dollar. SENSO has a market cap of $9.56 million and $780,847.00 worth of SENSO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sylo (SYLO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000030 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000039 BTC.

SENSO Coin Profile

SENSO is a coin. It launched on September 11th, 2019. SENSO’s total supply is 1,715,280,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,241,344 coins. SENSO’s official website is sensoriumxr.com . SENSO’s official Twitter account is @SensoriumGalaxy and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sensorium Corporation oversees the technological and business development of Sensorium Galaxy. The corporation supplies Sensorium Galaxy with events and experiences through top-tier global content partnerships.Consisting of professionals from a wide-array of fields, Sensorium’s management team guarantees that the technological collaboration and strategic partnerships are always directed toward attainment of Sensorium’s most relevant contribution to the virtual reality landscape—to make it fully social. SENSO token is the in-platform currency of Sensorium Galaxy.ERC20 SENSO token drives all value transactions within Sensorium Galaxy, an alternate universe that is being built in partnership with world-known artists, producers, and entertainment companies. Among them are the creator of the world-leading nightlife hubs Ushuaïa Ibiza and Hï Ibiza Yann Pissenem, and music and entertainment streaming service TIDAL owned by globally-acclaimed artists such as JAY-Z, Lil Wayne, Rihanna, Daft Punk and others.Sensorium Galaxy will go live in H1 2021. The technology was first introduced to the public in 2019 at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) in Los Angeles. Sensorium expects to attract over 1,8 million users by the end of 2022 who would pay for access to the content exclusively with SENSO tokens. “

Buying and Selling SENSO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SENSO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SENSO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SENSO using one of the exchanges listed above.

