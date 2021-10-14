Sentinel Chain (SENC) Trading Up 4.8% Over Last Week

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 14th. In the last week, Sentinel Chain has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Sentinel Chain has a market cap of $229,444.96 and approximately $1,898.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00047783 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.19 or 0.00248800 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.03 or 0.00096279 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Sentinel Chain Profile

Sentinel Chain is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 coins. Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel Chain’s official message board is www.medium.com/sentinelchain . Sentinel Chain’s official website is www.sentinel-chain.org . The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinal Chain is a B2B blockchain-based marketplace that aims to provide affordable and secure financial services to the unbanked. The project's team will create a process that transforms livestock from ‘dead capital’ to a fungible asset with a transparent and clearly defined value. The Sentinel Chain Token (SENC) will be an ERC20-compatible token that allows global financial service providers and SENC token holders to participate in the Sentinel Chain marketplace. “

Sentinel Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

