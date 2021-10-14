Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) will post ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sequans Communications’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is ($0.17). Sequans Communications reported earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sequans Communications will report full-year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.61). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.33). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sequans Communications.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.20 million.

SQNS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Sequans Communications in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Sequans Communications from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SQNS. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Sequans Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Sequans Communications by 146.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 42,828 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sequans Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $833,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its holdings in Sequans Communications by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 3,264,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,718,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Sequans Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. 44.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sequans Communications stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.57. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,754. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.37. The company has a market cap of $170.78 million, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 0.80. Sequans Communications has a fifty-two week low of $3.87 and a fifty-two week high of $9.57.

Sequans Communications SA is a developer and provider of 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical IoT. For 5G and 4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability; For 5G and 4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4 and Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications.

