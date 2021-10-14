Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) and Video River Networks (OTCMKTS:NIHK) Head-To-Head Review

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) and Video River Networks (OTCMKTS:NIHK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.2% of Seritage Growth Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 10.1% of Seritage Growth Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings for Seritage Growth Properties and Video River Networks, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seritage Growth Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A Video River Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Seritage Growth Properties and Video River Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seritage Growth Properties -136.91% -19.03% -6.28% Video River Networks 19.13% 269.53% 60.38%

Volatility and Risk

Seritage Growth Properties has a beta of 2.16, meaning that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Video River Networks has a beta of -0.97, meaning that its share price is 197% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Seritage Growth Properties and Video River Networks’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seritage Growth Properties $116.50 million 5.58 -$105.03 million N/A N/A Video River Networks $1.63 million 12.01 -$80,000.00 N/A N/A

Video River Networks has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Seritage Growth Properties.

Summary

Video River Networks beats Seritage Growth Properties on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Seritage Growth Properties Company Profile

Seritage Growth Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of retail properties throughout the United States. Its property portfolio includes mall, shopping centers and freestanding locations. The company was founded on June 3, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Video River Networks Company Profile

Video River Networks, Inc. is a technology holding, which engages in the management of portfolio of electric vehicles, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotics assets and businesses. Its assets include operations that design, develop, manufacture, and sell electric vehicles and design, manufacture, install and sell power controls, battery technology, wireless technology, and residential utility meters and remote, mission-critical devices mostly engineered through artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic technologies. The company was founded on April 26, 1983 and is headquartered in Torrance, CA.

