Serum (SRM) Price Down 4.2% This Week

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 14th. During the last seven days, Serum has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Serum coin can currently be bought for about $7.57 or 0.00012770 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Serum has a total market capitalization of $1.01 billion and $163.67 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00045290 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.69 or 0.00237435 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002131 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.44 or 0.00095251 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Serum Coin Profile

SRM is a coin. Its launch date was August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 133,231,781 coins. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum . The official website for Serum is projectserum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

Buying and Selling Serum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

