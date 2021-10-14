Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,607 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 45.5% in the second quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 183,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,855,000 after purchasing an additional 57,500 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Service Co. International by 5.4% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 142,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,619,000 after acquiring an additional 7,314 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Service Co. International by 5.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 454,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,358,000 after acquiring an additional 23,078 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Service Co. International by 645.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 77,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 66,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Service Co. International by 53.3% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SCI shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

NYSE SCI opened at $61.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.66. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $42.83 and a 1 year high of $65.74.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $987.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.10 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 18.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

In related news, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 150,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $9,649,786.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 330,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,197,955.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tammy R. Moore sold 21,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $1,362,096.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 453,103 shares of company stock worth $28,843,010 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Service Co. International

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

