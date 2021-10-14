Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,773,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,672 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.08% of Service Properties Trust worth $22,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SVC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 148.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 954.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 709.3% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 4,256 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SVC opened at $11.45 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.86. Service Properties Trust has a one year low of $6.86 and a one year high of $15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 2.47.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.43. Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 26.11% and a negative net margin of 43.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Service Properties Trust will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 3.25%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SVC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Service Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley raised Service Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

