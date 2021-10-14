SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Stock Position Cut by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) by 57.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,940,454 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 2,591,793 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.51% of SFL worth $14,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nwam LLC grew its position in SFL by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 26,746 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in SFL by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in SFL by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,110 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of SFL by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 80,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SFL by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,952 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.17% of the company’s stock.

Get SFL alerts:

SFL stock opened at $8.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. SFL Co. Ltd. has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $9.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.92.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The shipping company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). SFL had a negative net margin of 21.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $116.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. SFL’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SFL shares. DNB Markets upgraded shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.17.

About SFL

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for SFL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.