SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) by 83.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 44,780 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.14% of Innoviva worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 72.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 46,818 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,102,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 5.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 227,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after buying an additional 12,746 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 3.8% during the second quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 153,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 5,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of INVA stock opened at $16.69 on Thursday. Innoviva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.21 and a 12-month high of $17.45. The company has a current ratio of 27.60, a quick ratio of 27.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.94 and its 200 day moving average is $13.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.55.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $100.81 million for the quarter. Innoviva had a net margin of 72.56% and a return on equity of 51.66%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Innoviva, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Marianne Zhen sold 2,802 shares of Innoviva stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $44,888.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,617.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate; and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

