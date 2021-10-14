SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 45.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,437 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.80.

Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $32.29 on Thursday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12-month low of $27.18 and a 12-month high of $34.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.60 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.27). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $131.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.33%.

In related news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 2,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $89,804.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.