SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 16,841 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,841 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SRC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the first quarter worth $41,774,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the first quarter worth $15,970,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 37.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,375,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,494,000 after purchasing an additional 371,537 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 45.0% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,185,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,717,000 after purchasing an additional 367,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 3,090.8% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 352,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,875,000 after purchasing an additional 341,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SRC opened at $48.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 46.14, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.40 and a 52-week high of $52.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.11.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74. The business had revenue of $164.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.69 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 23.87%. On average, research analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.638 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.44%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.63 price target on Spirit Realty Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.15.

In related news, Director Michelle M. Frymire purchased 2,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $121,686.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at $243,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

