Shaolin Capital Management LLC Acquires 150,000 Shares of Clarim Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CLRMU)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Clarim Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CLRMU) by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 515,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Clarim Acquisition were worth $5,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clarim Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $10,511,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Clarim Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $9,862,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $6,611,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $6,078,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $4,975,000.

Shares of Clarim Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.92 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.93. Clarim Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $10.75.

Clarim Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

