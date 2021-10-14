Shaolin Capital Management LLC Acquires 68,299 Shares of Ackrell SPAC Partners I Co. (OTCMKTS:ACKIU)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ackrell SPAC Partners I Co. (OTCMKTS:ACKIU) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 542,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,299 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ackrell SPAC Partners I were worth $5,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACKIU. Wealthspring Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ackrell SPAC Partners I by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 315,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 33,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ackrell SPAC Partners I by 168.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in Ackrell SPAC Partners I by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 23,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 3,841 shares during the period.

ACKIU stock remained flat at $$10.23 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,397. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.22. Ackrell SPAC Partners I Co. has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $11.00.

Ackrell SPAC Partners I Co does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage and wellness sectors.

