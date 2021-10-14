Shaolin Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (OTCMKTS:SDACU)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (OTCMKTS:SDACU) by 715.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 475,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 416,885 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sustainable Development Acquisition I were worth $4,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the first quarter worth about $8,748,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the first quarter worth about $1,199,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the first quarter worth about $9,950,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

SDACU stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.13. 3,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,937. Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $11.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.02 and a 200-day moving average of $10.09.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

