Shaolin Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp (NASDAQ:CRZNU)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp (NASDAQ:CRZNU) by 100.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros were worth $5,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRZNU. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros in the 1st quarter valued at $15,174,000. Silver Rock Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros in the 1st quarter valued at $8,415,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros in the 1st quarter valued at $7,463,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros in the 1st quarter valued at $6,578,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros in the 1st quarter valued at $4,975,000.

Shares of CRZNU stock remained flat at $$9.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 15,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,125. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.99 and its 200 day moving average is $9.99. Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88.

Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

