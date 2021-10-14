Shaolin Capital Management LLC Has $4.45 Million Holdings in Progress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGRWU)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Progress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGRWU) by 65.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 443,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,756 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Progress Acquisition were worth $4,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PGRWU. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Progress Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,484,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Progress Acquisition during the first quarter worth $140,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Progress Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,005,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Progress Acquisition during the first quarter worth $115,000.

PGRWU traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.98. 401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,082. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.00. Progress Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $10.39.

Progress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

