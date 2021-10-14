Shaolin Capital Management LLC Has $4.46 Million Stake in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AMHC)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AMHC) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 448,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,898 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC owned 3.59% of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition worth $4,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMHC. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition by 214.9% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 19,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 13,530 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its position in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition by 13.6% during the first quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 279,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 33,414 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter worth $470,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter worth $43,000. 67.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMHC stock remained flat at $$15.12 during midday trading on Thursday. 2,245,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,744. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.48. Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $15.80.

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on the life sciences and pharmaceutical services sectors in the United States and Europe.

