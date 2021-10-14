Shaolin Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BCYP)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BCYP) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 533,519 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,259 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC owned about 3.61% of Big Cypress Acquisition worth $5,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Big Cypress Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $5,305,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Big Cypress Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $2,498,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Big Cypress Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $5,262,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Big Cypress Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $3,493,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Big Cypress Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $140,000. Institutional investors own 60.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Big Cypress Acquisition alerts:

BCYP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Big Cypress Acquisition in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Big Cypress Acquisition in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

In other Big Cypress Acquisition news, Director Jeffrey G. Spragens bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $130,910.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 15.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BCYP traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.10. 338,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,076. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.95. Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.75.

About Big Cypress Acquisition

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It primarily focuses in the life science sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCYP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BCYP).

Receive News & Ratings for Big Cypress Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Cypress Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.