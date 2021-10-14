Shaolin Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GNACU)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GNACU) by 33.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 538,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,080 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Group Nine Acquisition were worth $5,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Group Nine Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Group Nine Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Group Nine Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Group Nine Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Group Nine Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $145,000.

Shares of GNACU stock remained flat at $$9.94 during trading on Thursday. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,857. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average is $10.00. Group Nine Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $12.00.

Group Nine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

