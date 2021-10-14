Shaolin Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:PHIC)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:PHIC) by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC owned about 2.32% of Population Health Investment worth $4,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Population Health Investment during the first quarter worth $11,797,000. Governors Lane LP acquired a new position in Population Health Investment during the first quarter worth about $7,247,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Population Health Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,278,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Population Health Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,064,000. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in Population Health Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $4,915,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Population Health Investment alerts:

NASDAQ PHIC remained flat at $$9.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 45 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,521. Population Health Investment Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $10.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.83.

Population Health Investment Co, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:PHIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Population Health Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Population Health Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.