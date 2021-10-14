Shaolin Capital Management LLC Invests $4.92 Million in Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KURI)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KURI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 497,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,924,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC owned about 1.15% of Alkuri Global Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Alkuri Global Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,000,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Alkuri Global Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $3,459,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in Alkuri Global Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $3,952,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alkuri Global Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Alkuri Global Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $743,000. 62.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:KURI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.99. 7,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,620. Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $10.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.93.

Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Ark Global Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp.

