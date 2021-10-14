Shaolin Capital Management LLC Invests $5.63 Million in Switchback II Co. (NYSE:SWBK)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Switchback II Co. (NYSE:SWBK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 569,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,629,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC owned about 1.44% of Switchback II as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Switchback II during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Switchback II during the first quarter valued at approximately $922,000. LNZ Capital LP bought a new position in Switchback II during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Switchback II during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Switchback II in the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

SWBK stock remained flat at $$9.98 on Thursday. 11,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,950. Switchback II Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $11.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.95.

SWBK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Switchback II in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Switchback II in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.25 target price on the stock.

About Switchback II

Switchback II Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

