Shaolin Capital Management LLC Makes New $5 Million Investment in Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units (NASDAQ:SHQAU)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units (NASDAQ:SHQAU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,995,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,990,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,484,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units in the second quarter valued at approximately $500,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units in the second quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,277,000.

Shares of SHQAU stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,769. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.95. Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $10.06.

Shelter Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to concentrate on identifying businesses that provide technological solutions to the real estate industry.

