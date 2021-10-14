Shaolin Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 500,000 Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:CTAQU)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:CTAQU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTAQU. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 1,774.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 5,234 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $248,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTAQU remained flat at $$9.99 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,735. Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $11.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.00.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

