Shard (SHARD) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.11 Million

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. One Shard coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000214 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Shard has a total market capitalization of $2.11 million and approximately $12,856.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Shard has traded 37% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Shard Profile

Shard (CRYPTO:SHARD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 77,160,177 coins and its circulating supply is 17,100,000 coins. The official website for Shard is shardcoin.io. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Buying and Selling Shard

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

