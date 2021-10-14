Shimizu Co. (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in September

Shimizu Co. (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SHMUY opened at $30.35 on Thursday. Shimizu has a 52-week low of $26.61 and a 52-week high of $35.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.08 and a 200-day moving average of $32.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.61.

Shimizu Company Profile

Shimizu Corp. engages in the business of construction and real estate development services. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Real Estate Business and Others. The Construction Business segment engages in the building construction and civil engineering services. The Real Estate Business segment engages in the sale, purchase, and rental of properties.

