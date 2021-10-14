Shimizu Co. (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in September

Shimizu Co. (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SHMUY opened at $30.35 on Thursday. Shimizu has a 52-week low of $26.61 and a 52-week high of $35.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.08 and a 200-day moving average of $32.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.61.
Shimizu Company Profile
