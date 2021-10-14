Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Short Interest Update

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, an increase of 139.8% from the September 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shiseido stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.17. 17,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.42. Shiseido has a 52 week low of $61.10 and a 52 week high of $79.55. The firm has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -383.35 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.40.

Get Shiseido alerts:

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Shiseido had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 6.49%. Research analysts forecast that Shiseido will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SSDOY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shiseido from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Shiseido from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Shiseido Company Profile

Shiseido Co, Ltd. engages in the production and sale of cosmetics for men and women. It operates through the following segments: Japan, China, Asia Pacific, Americas, Europe, Travel Retail, Professional, and Others. The Japan, China, Asia Pacific, Americas, and Europe segments sell cosmetics, fragrance, and personal care products with core brands such as Shiseido, clé de peau BEAUTÉ, ELIXIR, MAQUILLAGE, AUPRES, urara, TSUBAKI, Za, and narciso rodriguez in each corresponding region.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Shiseido Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shiseido and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.