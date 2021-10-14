Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Now Covered by TD Securities

TD Securities started coverage on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,635.59.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $1,398.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a current ratio of 16.55. The firm has a market cap of $174.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.22, a P/E/G ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,465.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,359.17. Shopify has a 52 week low of $875.00 and a 52 week high of $1,650.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shopify will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,588,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group increased its holdings in Shopify by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 976 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,452 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,747,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 60.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

