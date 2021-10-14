Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Now Covered by TD Securities

TD Securities started coverage on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,635.59.
Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $1,398.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a current ratio of 16.55. The firm has a market cap of $174.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.22, a P/E/G ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,465.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,359.17. Shopify has a 52 week low of $875.00 and a 52 week high of $1,650.00.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,588,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group increased its holdings in Shopify by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 976 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,452 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,747,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 60.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shopify Company Profile
Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.
Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation
Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.