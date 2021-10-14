Shopping (SPI) Hits Market Cap of $42.07 Million

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. One Shopping coin can now be purchased for about $45.34 or 0.00078320 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Shopping has traded down 20.2% against the U.S. dollar. Shopping has a total market capitalization of $42.07 million and $925,463.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00071935 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.58 or 0.00121917 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.91 or 0.00077584 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,888.13 or 0.99993131 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,708.77 or 0.06406354 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Shopping Coin Profile

Shopping’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 927,835 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Shopping Coin Trading

