Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK)

Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

BRK stock opened at GBX 2,680 ($35.01) on Thursday. Brooks Macdonald Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,383.20 ($18.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,700 ($35.28). The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. The company has a market cap of £433.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,452.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,289.24.

Get Brooks Macdonald Group alerts:

In related news, insider Andrew William Shepherd sold 957 shares of Brooks Macdonald Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,304 ($30.10), for a total value of £22,049.28 ($28,807.53). Also, insider Ben Thorpe sold 2,113 shares of Brooks Macdonald Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of £2,363.89 ($3,088.44), for a total transaction of £4,994,899.57 ($6,525,868.26).

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It operates through three segments: UK Investment Management, International, and Financial Planning.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Macdonald Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Macdonald Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.