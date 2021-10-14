Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Norcros (LON:NXR)

Norcros (LON:NXR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

NXR opened at GBX 312 ($4.08) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 294.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 298.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.30. The company has a market cap of £252.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77. Norcros has a 12-month low of GBX 157.39 ($2.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 345 ($4.51).

In other Norcros news, insider Nick Kelsall sold 19,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 312 ($4.08), for a total value of £60,618.48 ($79,198.43).

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric, and mixer showers and accessories under the Triton brand name; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, high end brassware, and valves under the Vado brand name; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand name.

