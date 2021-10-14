Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT)

Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,735 ($22.67) price target on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of RAT opened at GBX 1,942 ($25.37) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,989.46 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,884.79. Rathbone Brothers has a twelve month low of GBX 1,402 ($18.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,085 ($27.24). The stock has a market cap of £1.20 billion and a PE ratio of 24.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64.

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning, unitized portfolio, managed portfolio, select portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

