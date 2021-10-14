Short Interest in Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) Declines By 63.6%

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 63.6% from the September 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ADXN shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Addex Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Addex Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Addex Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $478,000. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Addex Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,208,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Addex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Addex Therapeutics by 2,420.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Addex Therapeutics stock opened at $8.48 on Thursday. Addex Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.85. The stock has a market cap of $69.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.17.

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.26 million. Addex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.18% and a negative net margin of 325.02%. Equities research analysts predict that Addex Therapeutics will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

About Addex Therapeutics

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors.

