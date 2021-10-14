Short Interest in Alfi, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALF) Rises By 158.6%

Alfi, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 880,900 shares, an increase of 158.6% from the September 15th total of 340,600 shares. Currently, 10.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Alfi during the second quarter worth about $169,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Alfi during the second quarter worth about $181,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alfi during the second quarter worth about $432,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alfi during the second quarter worth about $983,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alfi during the second quarter worth about $3,428,000. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALF stock opened at $5.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.74. Alfi has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $22.50.

Alfi, Inc provides interactive intelligent artificial intelligence and machine learning software solutions. Alfi, Inc was formerly known as Lectrefy, Inc and changed its name to Alfi, Inc in January 2020. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

