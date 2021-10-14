Short Interest in Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Declines By 62.5%

Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 62.5% from the September 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATGN traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $2.01. The company had a trading volume of 14,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,918. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day moving average of $2.18. Altigen Communications has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $2.80.

Altigen Communications (OTCMKTS:ATGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.85 million for the quarter.

AltiGen Communications, Inc engages in the provision of Microsoft cloud solutions. It operates through the North America, and Rest of the World geographical segments. The North America segment comprises of United States, Canada, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean. The Rest of the World segment focuses on Europe.

