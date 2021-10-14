Short Interest in Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Declines By 50.5%

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 279,100 shares, a decline of 50.5% from the September 15th total of 563,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of ALZN opened at $2.47 on Thursday. Alzamend Neuro has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $33.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.01.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Alzamend Neuro in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, major shareholder Milton C. Ault III acquired 1,338,333 shares of Alzamend Neuro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.51 per share, with a total value of $2,020,882.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Milton C. Ault III acquired 5,000 shares of Alzamend Neuro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.76 per share, for a total transaction of $28,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,376,333 shares of company stock valued at $2,176,864.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro in the second quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro in the second quarter valued at approximately $498,000. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alzamend Neuro Company Profile

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AL001 for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders.

