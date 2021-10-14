Short Interest in Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRWU) Decreases By 56.0%

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRWU) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 56.0% from the September 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ARRWU stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. Arrowroot Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARRWU. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 71,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 15,091 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 82,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 995,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,981,000 after acquiring an additional 395,397 shares in the last quarter.

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

