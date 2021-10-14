Short Interest in Autoscope Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AATC) Decreases By 53.7%

Autoscope Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AATC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a drop of 53.7% from the September 15th total of 50,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Autoscope Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ AATC opened at $6.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.30 million, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.18. Autoscope Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.43.

Autoscope Technologies (NASDAQ:AATC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Autoscope Technologies had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 21.70%. The business had revenue of $3.79 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th.

About Autoscope Technologies

Autoscope Technologies Corp. engages in the development of above-ground detection technology, applications and solutions. It offers real-time reaction capabilities and in-depth analytics. The company is headquartered in St. Paul, MN.

